Two-division world champion Danny “Swift” Garcia will make his super welterweight debut against Jose Benavidez Jr. in a 12-round showdown that headlines a Showtime tripleheader on July 30 from Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

The telecast will also see heavyweight Adam Kownacki returning to the ring to take on former Olympian Ali Eren Demirezen in a 10-rounder, while unbeaten rising super lightweight Gary Antuanne Russell faces two-division champion Rances Barthelemy in the 10-round opener.