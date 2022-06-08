By Miguel Maravilla

Undefeated lightweight superstar Ryan Garcia (22-0, 18KOs) of Victorville, California returns to fight in Southern California as he takes on former two-time world champion Javier “El Abejon” Fortuna (37-3-1, 26 KOs) of the Dominican Republic on Saturday July 16 at the Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles live on DAZN.

Garcia has been putting in the work with respected trainer Joe Goossen in preparation for Fortuna.

This will be Garcia’s second fight under Goossen after the two hooked up early this year. Goossen is known for his work in building the Ruelas Brothers, Gabriel and Rafael, leading them to world titles, as well as working with the likes of former champions Michael Nunn, Joel Casamayor, and the late Diego “Chico” Corrales.

Coming off a unanimous decision win over Ghana’s Emmanuel Tagoe this past April, Garcia collected rounds in going the distance after a one-year hiatus from the ring. Battling mental illness Garcia was forced out of the ring following his knockout over Luke Campbell but returned and looks to have an active campaign this year.

Already in his second fight this year, Garcia looks to make an impact in the talented and stacked lightweight division. With Devin Haney defeating George Kambosos Jr. last week to become undisputed lightweight champion. Others in the division include the emergence of Gervonta “Tank” Davis, former champions Vasyl Lomachenko, and Teofimo Lopez.

Speaking to a roundtable, Garcia gave his take on the fight and assessment of the division.

First, Garcia must get past the tough Dominican in Fortuna as he has often been considered the avoided fighter in the division. He was last in the ring early this year scoring a first-round knockout over Rafael Hernandez and last summer he dropped a unanimous decision to Joseph Diaz Jr. Fortuna won his first world title, winning a unanimous decision over Bryan Vasquez. His only defeats came at the hands of Jason Sosa, Robert Easter Jr., and Joseph Diaz Jr.

While fighters such as Devin Haney, George Kambosos, Teofimo Lopez, Vasyl Lomachenko, and Shakur Stevenson all testing the deep waters in daring to be great, Ryan Garcia has yet to test those deep waters. Garcia looks to get past Fortuna to land the big name for his resume and legacy.

