Super bantamweight Damien Vazquez, who gave WBA world champion Brandon Figueroa all he could handle on the recent Charlomania pay-per-view card, is appealing his tenth round stoppage loss citing a “gross case of negligence” by veteran referee Gary Rosato to stop Figueroa from rabbit punching.

The appeal was filed to the Mohegan Tribal Department of Athletic Regulation. “We are filing this appeal on behalf of Damien, based on egregious illegal punches that happened throughout the course of the fight that should have never happened,” said Vazquez’attorney John Strafaci.

“The ref should have taken action early on and stopped the fouls that clearly affected the outcome of the fight. These illegal and dangerous punches put this young man in the hospital and caused him serious injury. This needs to be addressed because the next fighter may suffer worse injuries than Damien has suffered.”

Vazquez said, “I can’t remember much after the third round. My head was so swollen and I had lumps all over the back of my head. I am just thankful that I feel better now and that my CT scan came out clean.”