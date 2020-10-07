

Former WBO Latin Champion and #15 contender Saul “The Beast” Sanchez of Pacoima, California arrived in Kissimmee, Florida for his upcoming fight of this Friday, October 9 at the Osceola Heritage Park where he will face Daniel “El Alacran” Lozano of nearby Bowling Green, Florida for the vacant World Boxing Association FEDECENTRO Title. Sanchez arrived with renowned trainer Manny Robles and Edgar Jasso. They were greeted at the airport by promoter Tuto Zabala, Jr. The Sanchez-Lozano bout is presented by All Star Boxing, Inc in association with Thompson Boxing and will air live at 12 AM by the Telemundo Network.