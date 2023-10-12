Nearly 1,200 fans converged at the West Warwick Civic Center in Warwick, Rhode Island, for the launch of “The CallOut” reality television series.

The main event was the rematch between Hector “Macho” Camacho, Jr. (59-7-1, 33 KOs), and “Furious” Freddy Curiel (19-8-2, 8 KOs). Camacho had defeated Curiel by way of a 10-round unanimous decision 24 years ago at Trump Hotel Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey. This time, however, Curiel was out to even the score, and he achieved that by securing a six-round split decision victory. This outcome has now set the stage for a possible trilogy.

Below are the official results of the 10 exhibition fights:

MAIN EVENT – 6 ROUNDS (90-second rounds)

“Furious” Freddy Curiel, Patterson, NJ

WDEC 6

Hector “Macho” Camacho, Jr. , New York, NY

(Dispute: Curiel called out Camacho to avenge loss in 1998)

CO-FEATURE – 3 Rounds (2-minute rounds)

“Dynamite” Delon Jones (Providence, RI)

WKO1

“Hard” Rock Paint (Fall River, MA)

(Dispute: Bragging Rights)

3 ROUNDS (2-minute rounds)

Franco “Too Sharp” Hernandez. N. Providence, RI

WDEC3

Jamour “The Truth” Edwards (Providence, RI)

(Dispute: Friendship Betrayal)

3 ROUNDS (2-minute rounds)

“Magnifico” Joseph Madeiros

WDEC3

Andre “The Blade” Gordon

(Dispute: Medeiros sold Gordon a bad car)

3 ROUNDS (90-second rounds)

“Lucky” Charm Howie

WDEC3

MG “Super Chocolate” Biah

(Dispute: Social Media Beef)

3 ROUNDS (90-second rounds)

Teddy “Quiet Storm” Zeekeh

WTKO3

Anthony “The Bull” Boyd

(Dispute: Zeekah claims Boyd’s accusation about him being dishonest about a female is false)

3 ROUNDS (90-second rounds)

Pierre “No Fear” Benson

WDEC3

“King” David “Booey” Thompson

(Dispute: Street Issues)

3 ROUNDS (90-second rounds)

“The” Don Donovan

WDEC3

David “Big” MacMillian vs.

(Dispute: Business Deal Gone Bad)

3 ROUNDS (90- second rounds)

Eddy “Bad Intentions” Valdez

WDEC3

Eduardo “Dl Mago” Morillon

(Dispute: Poor Tattoo)

All these matches were recorded live and will soon be woven into episodes of the upcoming “The CallOut” reality TV series.