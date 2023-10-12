Nearly 1,200 fans converged at the West Warwick Civic Center in Warwick, Rhode Island, for the launch of “The CallOut” reality television series.
The main event was the rematch between Hector “Macho” Camacho, Jr. (59-7-1, 33 KOs), and “Furious” Freddy Curiel (19-8-2, 8 KOs). Camacho had defeated Curiel by way of a 10-round unanimous decision 24 years ago at Trump Hotel Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey. This time, however, Curiel was out to even the score, and he achieved that by securing a six-round split decision victory. This outcome has now set the stage for a possible trilogy.
Below are the official results of the 10 exhibition fights:
MAIN EVENT – 6 ROUNDS (90-second rounds)
“Furious” Freddy Curiel, Patterson, NJ
WDEC 6
Hector “Macho” Camacho, Jr. , New York, NY
(Dispute: Curiel called out Camacho to avenge loss in 1998)
CO-FEATURE – 3 Rounds (2-minute rounds)
“Dynamite” Delon Jones (Providence, RI)
WKO1
“Hard” Rock Paint (Fall River, MA)
(Dispute: Bragging Rights)
3 ROUNDS (2-minute rounds)
Franco “Too Sharp” Hernandez. N. Providence, RI
WDEC3
Jamour “The Truth” Edwards (Providence, RI)
(Dispute: Friendship Betrayal)
3 ROUNDS (2-minute rounds)
“Magnifico” Joseph Madeiros
WDEC3
Andre “The Blade” Gordon
(Dispute: Medeiros sold Gordon a bad car)
3 ROUNDS (90-second rounds)
“Lucky” Charm Howie
WDEC3
MG “Super Chocolate” Biah
(Dispute: Social Media Beef)
3 ROUNDS (90-second rounds)
Teddy “Quiet Storm” Zeekeh
WTKO3
Anthony “The Bull” Boyd
(Dispute: Zeekah claims Boyd’s accusation about him being dishonest about a female is false)
3 ROUNDS (90-second rounds)
Pierre “No Fear” Benson
WDEC3
“King” David “Booey” Thompson
(Dispute: Street Issues)
3 ROUNDS (90-second rounds)
“The” Don Donovan
WDEC3
David “Big” MacMillian vs.
(Dispute: Business Deal Gone Bad)
3 ROUNDS (90- second rounds)
Eddy “Bad Intentions” Valdez
WDEC3
Eduardo “Dl Mago” Morillon
(Dispute: Poor Tattoo)
All these matches were recorded live and will soon be woven into episodes of the upcoming “The CallOut” reality TV series.
Avenged a loss after 24 years. I still look and feel young but such a statement reminds me I’m getting older lol.
Camacho Jr. never quite got over a certain hump. I believe if he were in his prime today he could pull a Ryan Garcia and use social media to stay relevant. Camacho has talent but he’s just missing a gear or two that take him to that next level.