October 12, 2023
Boxing Results

Casimero-Oguni clash ends in tech draw

In a super bantamweight clash between former world champions, John Riel Casimero (33-4-1, 22 KOs) and Yukinori Oguni (21-2-3, 8 KOs) ended in a technical draw when a head clash early in round four left Oguni unable to continue on Thursday night at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan.

