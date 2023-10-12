Casimero-Oguni clash ends in tech draw In a super bantamweight clash between former world champions, John Riel Casimero (33-4-1, 22 KOs) and Yukinori Oguni (21-2-3, 8 KOs) ended in a technical draw when a head clash early in round four left Oguni unable to continue on Thursday night at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan. 36th Annual WBO Congress Day Two Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

