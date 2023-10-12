In a super bantamweight clash between former world champions, John Riel Casimero (33-4-1, 22 KOs) and Yukinori Oguni (21-2-3, 8 KOs) ended in a technical draw when a head clash early in round four left Oguni unable to continue on Thursday night at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.