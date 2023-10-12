By David Finger

With only two weeks since his last fight, it may be a little early to be asking “who is next” in regards to Saul “Canelo” Alvarez, but at the 36th Annual WBO Congress in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic boxing fans and insiders got a strong indication as to who the front runner might be.

Former WBO junior middleweight champion Jaime Munguia (42-0, 33 KOs) who has not fought for a world title since vacating his 154-pond title in 2019, but who has nonetheless remained a viable contender in both the middleweight and later the super-middleweight division over the last four years, appears to have emerged as the betting favorite to win out on the upcoming Canelo sweepstakes.

Ironically, there has been some criticism levied on Munguia for the perception that he was not capitalizing on any opportunities to utilize his #1 ranking and position himself in a world title fight. In fact, it appeared that WBO President Francisco “Paco” Valcarcel was about to put Eric Gomez of Golden Boy Promotions on the spot about Munguia previously declining to take advantage of his position as a mandatory challenger to the champion.

“Now we have Munguia at number one,” Valcarcel noted, “we offered Munguia a lot of opportunities to fight as a mandatory (challenger) at 154 at 160. I know Eric Gomez (from Golden Boy) is here, Munguia is the number one-”

Gomez interrupted Valcarcel to let the WBO know exactly what was on everyone’s mind.

“Yes we’ll take the mandatory against Canelo,” Gomez said.

Although exercising his mandatory spot moves the needle of a Canelo-Munguia fight closer to coming to fruition, there is still no guarantee it will happen quickly.

“Canelo just fought Charlo so he has eighteen more months to make another mandatory,” Valcarcel added, “but any negotiations is welcome.”

Valcarcel added some personal commentary to a possible All-Mexico battle between two of the most exciting fighters in boxing.

“I’d like to see your guy against Canelo,” Valcarcel added. “it should be one of the best fights we can have. Both can fight.”

Gomez then added that “there has ben some initial talks.”

Although Canelo has numerous options for his next fight, and will not be in a position where he would have to fight Munguia as a mandatory until 2025, this development does appear to make a Canelo-Munguia fight the most likely next step for Alvarez if he decides to remains at super-middleweight. And it would be a fight that boxing fans would undoubtably be excited about, something not lost on Gomez.

“Hopefully we can get something done, ” Gomez added.