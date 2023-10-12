By David Finger
With only two weeks since his last fight, it may be a little early to be asking “who is next” in regards to Saul “Canelo” Alvarez, but at the 36th Annual WBO Congress in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic boxing fans and insiders got a strong indication as to who the front runner might be.
Former WBO junior middleweight champion Jaime Munguia (42-0, 33 KOs) who has not fought for a world title since vacating his 154-pond title in 2019, but who has nonetheless remained a viable contender in both the middleweight and later the super-middleweight division over the last four years, appears to have emerged as the betting favorite to win out on the upcoming Canelo sweepstakes.
Ironically, there has been some criticism levied on Munguia for the perception that he was not capitalizing on any opportunities to utilize his #1 ranking and position himself in a world title fight. In fact, it appeared that WBO President Francisco “Paco” Valcarcel was about to put Eric Gomez of Golden Boy Promotions on the spot about Munguia previously declining to take advantage of his position as a mandatory challenger to the champion.
“Now we have Munguia at number one,” Valcarcel noted, “we offered Munguia a lot of opportunities to fight as a mandatory (challenger) at 154 at 160. I know Eric Gomez (from Golden Boy) is here, Munguia is the number one-”
Gomez interrupted Valcarcel to let the WBO know exactly what was on everyone’s mind.
“Yes we’ll take the mandatory against Canelo,” Gomez said.
Although exercising his mandatory spot moves the needle of a Canelo-Munguia fight closer to coming to fruition, there is still no guarantee it will happen quickly.
“Canelo just fought Charlo so he has eighteen more months to make another mandatory,” Valcarcel added, “but any negotiations is welcome.”
Valcarcel added some personal commentary to a possible All-Mexico battle between two of the most exciting fighters in boxing.
“I’d like to see your guy against Canelo,” Valcarcel added. “it should be one of the best fights we can have. Both can fight.”
Gomez then added that “there has ben some initial talks.”
Although Canelo has numerous options for his next fight, and will not be in a position where he would have to fight Munguia as a mandatory until 2025, this development does appear to make a Canelo-Munguia fight the most likely next step for Alvarez if he decides to remains at super-middleweight. And it would be a fight that boxing fans would undoubtably be excited about, something not lost on Gomez.
“Hopefully we can get something done, ” Gomez added.
He just made two consecutive WBO mandatories between Charlo & Ryder. Hopefully he spreads it around now. Fight Andrade – Benavidez winner or start to vacate some of those titles. I like Munguia, probably more than most, but I don’t think he gives Canelo many problems at all.
My understanding is Canelo has a 3 fight deal with PBC. I was thinking before I read this article who would be next and I think it will be the winner of Benavidez-Andrade. For now I think the Munguia fight is just talk. David Morrell should be fighting on some of these Canelo PBC cards.
Yeah I think so too, Pete. For him to fight a non PBC fighter on one of their cards, it’d have to be a massive fight or maybe if he were going to rematch Bivol or something like that. I would think if he fights and beats Benavidez/Andrade then… maybe Jermall Charlo if he gets a couple of wins? I don’t see Canelo fighting Morrell.
It’s not definite three. PBC have boxes to tick or Canelo can walk. Don’t be surprised if he’s back on DAZN soon.
This some BS seeing Canelo said he doesn’t fight fellow Mexican fighters but won’t F_ _ K with Benavidez but will take on the young flawed ass fighter, He’s a Mexican great alright at the bottom of the todem poll too!
If this fight is being seriously considered and materialized, it will just to the frustration from fans to Canelo for handpicking opponents
From a business standpoint the Munguia fight makes sense. Both Canelo and Munguia are popular and marketable and it serves as another low risk, high reward proposition for Canelo, at least financially. Benavidez, as fine a fighter as he is, likely still doesn’t possess the popularity and marketability that are commensurate with the risk of fighting him. The fans know Benavidez is the undisputed number one challenger and threat to Canelo’s crown but that doesn’t always translate into the best business decision. I’d love for the Benavidez-Andrade winner to be matched with David Morel with the winner of those pairings taking on Canelo. Canelo will have to fight these guys at some point as he’s running out of options, and I think he will. It’s just a matter of when. But for now, he’s making as much money as he can with as little risk as possible, which is part and parcel of being a successful prizefighter. Can’t hate on him for that, IMO.
no no no Munguia is not a sellable fight it has to be the winner of Benavidez and Boob Boob its simple Munguia still doesnt bring the buzz or enough draw to get his lotto ticket punched
Maybe the ‘new’ Canelo can fight 3 times a year so that he can get in all these fights.
Naaaaaaaaa if this fight goes on we all should not watch it so that they stop the BS in boxing
What’s the point to see Canelo destroying this guy in three rounds?