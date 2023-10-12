October 12, 2023
Alimkhanuly-Gualtieri Final Press Conference

Janibek Alimkhanuly Vs Vincenzo Gualtieri Pose2
Photo: Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

WBO middleweight champion Janibek “Qazaq Style” Alimkhanuly (14-0, 9 KOs) will square off against unbeaten IBF world champion Vincenzo Gualtieri (21-0-1, 7 KOs) in a title unification showdown this Saturday at Fort Bend Epicenter in Rosenberg, Texas. ESPN will air the fight.

Janibek Alimkhanuly: “I expect it to be a very good fight on Saturday night. I will once again show what ‘Qazaq Style’ is…I changed my trainer for this fight. We got all the knowledge that we could from Buddy McGirt. And now we have a new trainer in Brian Viloria. We are doing new workouts and learning new things. We’re also adding things to my style. On Saturday night, you’ll see a new side of me.”

Vincenzo Gualtieri: “I expect to be the winner on Saturday…this fight means everything to me. It’s why I worked so hard in camp. A lot of people underestimate me, but I’m here to prove that I will be successful.”

