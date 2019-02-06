Hard-punching welterweight Derrieck Cuevas (18-0-1, 14 KOs) says he’s not bothered by the number of hometown fans his upcoming opponent Ed “The Lion” Paredes (38-7-1, 25 KOs) will have in the house for their showdown on Friday, March 1, in the 10-round main event of The Heavyweight Factory’s, in association with All Star Boxing, “Rumble at the Rock IV” at the Hard Rock Event Center at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla., and live on Boxeo Telemundo.

“It doesn’t bother me,” said Cuevas. “At the end of the day, it’s only me and him, and they can’t fight for him. I look forward to giving him a world-class beating in front of all his fans…I plan to be the first man to knock Ed Paredes out!”