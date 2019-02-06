WBC super lightweight world champion Jose Ramirez has a pair of fights this week.

In the ring, the Avenal, Calif., native will defend his WBC super lightweight world title against Jose “Chon” Zepeda on Sunday at the Save Mart Center in Fresno, Calif. Outside the ring, Ramirez will help raise money and awareness for cancer research to assist men, women, and children who are afflicted with the disease.

Ramirez (23-0, 16 KOs) will pay a special visit to the Community Cancer Institute in Clovis, Calif., on Thursday at 12:30 p.m., where he will meet with patients and staff members. He will then auction off his fight-worn purple gloves and assorted fight night attire, with all proceeds benefitting the Community Cancer Institute. A portion of all ticket sales will be donated to the Community Cancer Institute, and Ramirez and his manager, Rick Mirigian, will also donate 1,000 tickets to Community Cancer Institute patients and their families.

“This is not just about boxing. I am proud to dedicate my performance against Zepeda to the fight against cancer and to work with the great people at the Community Cancer Institute,” Ramirez said. “The people in the Central Valley have supported me since my amateur days, and I feel it’s important for me to use my platform in a positive way.

“I lost both of my grandparents to cancer. Rick Mirgian’s mother is battling cancer. It’s a universal thing. So many families know someone who is affected by cancer. When someone has cancer, it hits the whole family. Doing an event dedicated to people suffering from cancer will show them that they are supported and loved.”

Ramirez-Zepeda and the 140-pound showdown between former lightweight world champion Ray Beltran and Hiroki Okada will headline a special Top Rank on ESPN card beginning at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on ESPN and ESPN Deportes.