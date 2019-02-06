Latvia’s Mairis Briedis (25-1, 18 KOs) and Poland’s Krzysztof Glowacki (31-1, 19 KOs) continue their quest for the Ali Trophy in the 200 lb division on June 15 at the Arena Riga in Riga, Latvia. Briedis and Glowacki both defeated their hard fighting quarter-final opponents by unanimous decisions November 11 last year in Chicago. Briedis beat Germany’s Noel Mikaelian to claim a spot in the semi-final, while Glowacki took the win against Russia’s Maksim Vlasov.

Now tournament #1 seed Briedis and #3 seed Glowacki will battle it out in Latvia’s capital for a place in the cruiserweight final of the World Boxing Super Series. The other WBSS cruiserweight semi is Yunier Dorticos vs. Andrew Tabiti, date and location TBA.