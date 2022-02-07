El invicto WBA #7, WBO #8 supermosca David “General” Cuellar (21-0, 14 KOs) anotó un KO en el segundo asalto sobre Ricardo “Big Bang” Blandon (15-5, 9 KOs) el domingo por la noche en Cancún, México. Un brutal golpe al cuerpo de Cuéllar derribó a Blandón durante varios minutos. Seis nocauts seguidos para Cuellar, quien ganó el título WBC Fecarbox Silver.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.