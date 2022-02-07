Cuéllar noquea a Blandón en seis en Cancun El invicto WBA #7, WBO #8 supermosca David “General” Cuellar (21-0, 14 KOs) anotó un KO en el segundo asalto sobre Ricardo “Big Bang” Blandon (15-5, 9 KOs) el domingo por la noche en Cancún, México. Un brutal golpe al cuerpo de Cuéllar derribó a Blandón durante varios minutos. Seis nocauts seguidos para Cuellar, quien ganó el título WBC Fecarbox Silver. Pronto se conocerá la Decisión de Kambosos Cuarto vuelve a vencer a Taduran y retiene el cinturón de las 105 libras de la FIB

