November 24, 2021
Boxing News

Cruz-Esquivel Final Press Conference

Erikacruz
Photo: Golden Boy Promotions

WBA female featherweight world champion Erika Cruz (13-1, 3 KOs) and Melissa Esquivel (12-1-1, 4 KOs) hosted their final press conference today ahead of their 10-round battle for Cruz’s world title on Friday at the International Convention Center in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, Mexico and streamed live globally on DAZN.

Erika Cruz: “I earned this opportunity as a result of having won this title against Jelena Mrdjenovich. My life has changed by being here. Now I am a representative of this belt, and I came to defend it as the great featherweight champion that I am.”

Melissa Esquivel: “I feel happy. Very cheerful. We know what this fight against Erika represents. I come with the mentality and all the desire in the world to be able to deliver a good fight and, God willing, take the belt…I am ready for this and for even bigger things.”

Pulev-Mir Final Press Conference
Kambosos: Lopez' Dad got put in his place

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
    • >