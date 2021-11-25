WBA female featherweight world champion Erika Cruz (13-1, 3 KOs) and Melissa Esquivel (12-1-1, 4 KOs) hosted their final press conference today ahead of their 10-round battle for Cruz’s world title on Friday at the International Convention Center in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, Mexico and streamed live globally on DAZN.

Erika Cruz: “I earned this opportunity as a result of having won this title against Jelena Mrdjenovich. My life has changed by being here. Now I am a representative of this belt, and I came to defend it as the great featherweight champion that I am.”

Melissa Esquivel: “I feel happy. Very cheerful. We know what this fight against Erika represents. I come with the mentality and all the desire in the world to be able to deliver a good fight and, God willing, take the belt…I am ready for this and for even bigger things.”