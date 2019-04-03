Big-punching super welterweight Carlos “El Caballo Bronco” Adames will be featured on the May 20 Crawford-Khan Undercard Show on ESPN2. NABF champion Adames (16-0, 13 KOs) is defending his belt against Frank Galarza (20-2-2, 12 KOs) in a 10-rounder.

The five-fight broadcast, which will lead into the Crawford vs. Khan pay-per-view event, also features two-time Olympian super welterweight Vikas “The Indian Tank” Krishan (1-0, 1 KO) against Noah Kidd (3-1-1, 2 KOs) in a six-rounder, middleweight Berlanga (9-0, 9 KOs) against Samir Dos Santos (37-15-3, 26 KOs) in an eight-rounder, bantamweight Lawrence “BT” Newton (11-0, 7 KOs) against Jonathan Garza (7-2, 2 KOs), in a six-rounder, and super lightweight Larry Fryers (9-1, 3 KOs) against Dakota Polley (5-2, 2 KOs) in a bout scheduled for six or four rounds.

As previously announced, the other Crawford-Khan PPV bouts are Teofimo Lopez vs. Edis Tatli, Shakur Stevenson vs. Christopher “Pitufo” Diaz, and Felix Verdejo vs. Bryan Vasquez.