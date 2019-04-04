Minnesota-native and former world champion Caleb “Golden” Truax gave back to his community Tuesday as he teamed up with The Armory to serve meals at House of Charity, a cafeteria and shelter just blocks from The Armory, where he will face Peter “Kid Chocolate” Quillin on April 13 in the main event on FS1 and FOX Deportes.



Truax was moved by the experience. “It’s humbling to hear other people’s stories because I didn’t have the easiest childhood and my career has often been a struggle,” said Truax. “Nothing has been handed to me, but compared to some of these people, I’ve faced nothing.”