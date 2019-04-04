April 4, 2019
Caleb Truax charity event

Minnesota-native and former world champion Caleb “Golden” Truax gave back to his community Tuesday as he teamed up with The Armory to serve meals at House of Charity, a cafeteria and shelter just blocks from The Armory, where he will face Peter “Kid Chocolate” Quillin on April 13 in the main event on FS1 and FOX Deportes.

Photo: Team Truax

Truax was moved by the experience. “It’s humbling to hear other people’s stories because I didn’t have the easiest childhood and my career has often been a struggle,” said Truax. “Nothing has been handed to me, but compared to some of these people, I’ve faced nothing.”

