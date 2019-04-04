By Ron Jackson

Azinga Fuzile who is possibly one of South Africa’s brightest prospect defends his IBF Intercontinental junior lightweight title against the veteran Romulo Koasicha at the Nongoza Jebe Hall in Port Elizabeth on Sunday.

The tournament will celebrate the life of the legendary Mzukisi Sikali (aka Skali), a boxer from Uitenhage who held the WBU light-flyweight and IBO flyweight belts, and died from a knife stabbing on September 16, 2005.

The 22-year-old Fuzile, who fights from the southpaw stance, made his pro debut on 15 December 2014 and has been most impressive in compiling a record of 13-0; 8, winning the South African and WBC Youth featherweight titles and an IBF Continental junior-lightweight title in an outstanding career.

Fuzile is trained by Colin Nathan from his Hotbox Gym in Glenhazel, Johannesburg, and a win over the more experienced Koasicha could bring him close to a world title shot against the current IBF champion Tevin Farmer.

Nathan is of the opinion that Koasicha will be the toughest opponent faced by Fuzile so far.

Fuzile is rated at No. 5 by the IBF (No. 1 and 2 are not rated) and at No. 17 by the WBC.

The 27-year-old Koasicha, who has a record of 27-7; 17 in a 10-year professional career, has been involved in bouts with some top fighters in the division.

His only loss inside the distance came against one of the pound-for-pound best fighters in the world, Vasiliy Lomachenko, in November 2015. Lomachenko stopped him in the 10th round.

Koasicha has also lost to England’s highly regarded Lee Selby a former IBF featherweight champion on points.

MPONTSHANA DEFENDS SA TITLE AGAINST SIBIYA

On the same card Phila Mpontshana 14-1; 6 from Mdantsane in the Eastern Cape defends his South African junior-lightweight title against the 37-year-old Koos Sibiya 21-12-4; 3 who hails from the Mpumalanga Province in a return match.

In their first fight on July 29, 2018, Mpontshana won on a close point’s decision with scores of 116-113, 115-113 and 114-113.

Also on the card is a scheduled ten round junior-featherweight bout between Ayabonga Sonjica 7-0; 6 and Aspiphe Ntshili 8-4-1; 4.

The tournament is presented by Rumble Africa Promotions.