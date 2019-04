WBA #7, IBF #6 and WBO #4 light heavyweight Umar Salamov (23-1, 17 KOs) will return to action in his hometown of Grozny City, Russia, on Thursday, April 18, to defend his WBO International belt against Norbert Dabrowski (22-7-2, 9 KOs). Salamov has been in Detroit since mid-January, training with Javan “Sugarhill” Steward and Rick Phillips at the world famous Kronk Gym in Detroit.