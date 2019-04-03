Promoter Greg Cohen has filed a “Petition for Change of Decision” with the California State Athletic Commission for fighter Bogdan Dinu following his knockout loss against Kubrat Pulev on March 23 at The Hangar in Costa Mesa, California.

The protest cites repeated rabbit punches, including one intentionally flagrant foul while Dinu was already down on his knees and defenseless. Pulev was penalized a point by referee Raul Caiz Jr. for the foul and when the action resumed Dinu was knocked down twice more by illegal punches clearly landing on the back of his head and neck before the bout was halted at 2:40 and called a KO 7 victory for Pulev.

The California commission has agreed to hear out Cohen’s request, with a hearing penciled in for May 14.