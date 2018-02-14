Crawford-Horn moved to Las Vegas

By Bill Green

Unbeaten former undisputed world champion Terence Crawford and WBO 2017 Trainer of the Year Brian McIntyre have started mini-camp in Omaha, Nebraska, at the newly revamped and remodeled B&B Boxing Academy. Along with Crawford, the mini-camp holds 2012 Olympian and newly signed Top Rank super featherweight Jamel Herring (16-2, 9 KOs), Omaha’s Trevin “TopFlight” Coleman (6-1, 3 KOs), undefeated charismatic light heavyweight Steven ‘So Cold” Nelson (9-0, 7 KOs), Omaha super featherweight Kevin Nauden (0-1) and undefeated super lightweight contender Maurice “Mighty Mo” Hooker (23-0-3, 16 KOs).

Crawford is set to face Horn on April 14th with a new location of Las Vegas being the official site as the New York/Madison Square Garden idea was scrapped by Bob Arum this week. The Mandalay Bay is the leading and most likely venue, but Arum hasn’t ruled out others.

Stablemates Herring and Nelson are both scheduled to appear. Meanwhile, Hooker will face Terry Flanagan (33-0, 13 KOs) in London for one of Crawford’s old belts, the vacant WBO world super lightweight title.

Coleman just returned from camp with Robert Easter Jr (21-0, 14 KOs) and more than likely returns to the ring in March with Colorado being the most likely location. Nauden may return in Lincoln NE, on a mega card featuring B&B Boxing Promotions undefeated Mexican power punching Kevin “BadAss” Ventura (8-0, 7 KOs).