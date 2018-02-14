Beltran fighting for more than a belt

Photos: Mikey Williams/Top Rank

For WBO #1 rated lightweight contender Ray Beltran, Friday’s championship fight against #2 rated Paulus Moses (39-3, 24 KOs) is for more than a world title. Beltran needs a win to stay in the U.S. with his family under the Extraordinary Ability as a Professional Boxing (EB-1) Employment-Based First Preference category. A world title victory will all but assure him of a green card and permanent status.



Beltran and Moses collide in the Grand Sierra Resort’s Grand Theatre in Reno, Nevada. ESPN will televise.