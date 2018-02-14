February 14, 2018

Beltran fighting for more than a belt

Photos: Mikey Williams/Top Rank

For WBO #1 rated lightweight contender Ray Beltran, Friday’s championship fight against #2 rated Paulus Moses (39-3, 24 KOs) is for more than a world title. Beltran needs a win to stay in the U.S. with his family under the Extraordinary Ability as a Professional Boxing (EB-1) Employment-Based First Preference category. A world title victory will all but assure him of a green card and permanent status.

Beltran and Moses collide in the Grand Sierra Resort’s Grand Theatre in Reno, Nevada. ESPN will televise.

Shields hopes to inspire Flint youth
Crawford-Horn moved to Las Vegas
All contents copyright 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 by Freitag Marketing Services, LLC.
The information on this site cannot be reused without written permission.