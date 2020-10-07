Crawford-Brook para el 14 de noviembre ESPN ha anunciado que el invicto campeón de peso welter de la OMB Terence “Bud” Crawford (36-0, 27 KOs) peleará contra el ex campeón de la FIB Kell Brook (39-2, 27 KOs) el 14 de noviembre en un lugar por decidir. El promotor Bob Arum declaró que el evento se transmitirá en una plataforma ESPN y no en pay-per-view. Eddy Reynoso habla de Valdez-Berchelt, Frank Espinoza y Andy Ruiz Conferencia de Prensa de Davis-Santa Cruz

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

