Boxers and staff members for this Saturday’s event in the Dominican Republic completed the Covid-19 quick test and the results were negative. Shuan Boxing will organize the event in which two regional titles of the World Boxing Association (WBA) will be at stake, and all the regulations have been fulfilled to carry out this great event in the midst of the current situation.

A total of 45 quick tests were held for fighters, trainers, corner personnel, judges, referees, round girls, announcer, promoters and all those who will be on the premises on Saturday night.

This Wednesday night all the fighters and their teams were transported individually to the concentration hotel, after confirming that there is not a single positive case among them.

Now they are focused on the last details of their preparations and on the weigh-in ceremony next Friday. The WBA has worked hand-in-hand with Shuan Boxing Promotion and has provided all the support possible to make this boxing event a success. It will be broadcasted by ESPN Knockout and will feature some great Dominican talents as well.

The main event will be the WBA-Fedelatin Super Flyweight title fight between Norbelto “Meneíto” Jiménez and Eliézer “Campeoncito” Aquino. Also, Juan Carlos Cordones and José Luis Salazar will fight for the WBA-Fedecaribe Super Lightweight belt.