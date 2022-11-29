Former world title challenger, Thomas LaManna will take on former interim world title challenger Salim Larbi in a 10-round middleweight bout that will headline a seven bout card on December 17 at The Showboat Hotel in Atlantic City. LaManna, of nearby Millville, New Jersey, is ranked number-eight by the World Boxing Association (WBA), and has a record of 33-5-1 with 13 knockouts. Larbi of Rahway, New Jersey is 22-11-3 with eight knockouts.

In the eight-round co-feature, popular heavyweight Kristian Prenga takes on an opponent to be named. Prenga of Orosh, Albania and now residing in Niagara Falls, Ontario is 12-1 with 12 knockouts.

In a featured attraction, DeCarlo Perez (19-6-1, 6 KOs) of Atlantic City takes on Nadim Sollum (9-1, 4 KOs) of Brooklyn, New York in a super middleweight contest.

In six-rounders:

Paul Bamba (5-2, 4 KOs) of New York, New York will take on an opponent to be named in a light heavyweight contest.

Dan Murray (6-6) of Lanoka Harbor, NJ battles an opponent to be named in a junior welterweight tussle.

Tyrell Bostic (7-1, 1 KO) of Wyandamch, New York fights an opponent to be named in a junior welterweight contest.

Jabril Noble (4-0, 4 KOs) of Philadelphia will take on an opponent to be named in a four-round lightweight bout.