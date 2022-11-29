WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, who defends his title Saturday in London, explained his short-lived retirement on the MMA Hour podcast. “I need this,” said Fury. “I need this more than I ever thought I’d ever need something and I still have a lot to give.”

The 34-year-old Gypsy King said it took him just four months to realize retirement wasn’t for him.

“I was at home. I did everything I wanted to do. I wanted to spend some time with my family. I wanted to be that father, the kids, the school runs and all that, the dog, I wanted to do all that sort of stuff. Then I realized that’s like for normal people and I’m anything but a normal person. I’m like an abnormal alien. I only thrive when I’m in training camp for a fight. I really don’t know what’s going to happen in the future when that is not an option anymore. I’m pretty f**ked up, I think.

“I can’t let go just like most of the great champions throughout history. Look at Floyd Mayweather. The guy’s 45 years old taking f**king fights against YouTubers and stuff because he can’t let it go. It’s a very difficult thing to let it go.”