WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, who defends his title Saturday in London, explained his short-lived retirement on the MMA Hour podcast. “I need this,” said Fury. “I need this more than I ever thought I’d ever need something and I still have a lot to give.”
The 34-year-old Gypsy King said it took him just four months to realize retirement wasn’t for him.
“I was at home. I did everything I wanted to do. I wanted to spend some time with my family. I wanted to be that father, the kids, the school runs and all that, the dog, I wanted to do all that sort of stuff. Then I realized that’s like for normal people and I’m anything but a normal person. I’m like an abnormal alien. I only thrive when I’m in training camp for a fight. I really don’t know what’s going to happen in the future when that is not an option anymore. I’m pretty f**ked up, I think.
“I can’t let go just like most of the great champions throughout history. Look at Floyd Mayweather. The guy’s 45 years old taking f**king fights against YouTubers and stuff because he can’t let it go. It’s a very difficult thing to let it go.”
Good point!!! I still get the itch to knock somebody tf out. Its a difficult feeling to let go.
I appreciate Fury’s candor. Hopefully he will find other interests after boxing. Training fighters or managing/promoting. He’s good for the sport.
Boxing can be as addictive as opiods or crack, you have to learn how to scale back, and ween yourself off of it. He will surely struggle when he can no longer compete at a high level, it happens to them all.
Tyson Fury’s words reminded me of how perfectly Rocky 4 captured the warrior’s spirit with the masterpiece dialog between Rocky and Creed the night before he fought Drago. Its goes something like this:
Rocky: “Look we gotta face the facts, you may not want to believe it but maybe the show is over.”
Apollo: “That’s easy for you to say you’re still on top. What happens when you’re not on top then what? Where do we go Stallion….”
It goes on to say:
Rocky: “We’re changing we’re turning into regular people.”
Apollo: “Nah Stallion!! Maybe you think you’re changing but you can’t change what you really are….you and me we don’t even have a choice. See we born with a killer instinct that you can’t just turn off and on like some radio. We have to be right in the middle of the action cuz we the warriors and without some challenge without some damn war to fight then the warrior may as well be dead Stallion!”
I hope Fury peacefully finds his transition from boxing.
You have broken the promise you made your wife…you shameful man!