BLK Prime has united with Integrated Sports to distribute the December 10 showdown between WBO welterweight champion Terence “Bud” Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) and David Avanesyan (29-3-1, 17 KOs), taking place at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska. MMA star Cris Cyborg (1-0, 1 KO) is scheduled to make her U.S. boxing debut in the co-main event.
The $39.99 PPV will stream on BLKPrime.com and PPV.com, plus be will now be distributed across the United States live on cable and satellite pay-per-view via iN Demand (Comcast, Charter and all major cable outlets), DIRECTV and DISH.
“We wanted to make the Crawford vs. Avanesyan PPV available for the masses, so we made the decision to go the traditional route with cable and satellite, in addition to our BLK Prime app,” said Sam Katkovski of BLK Prime. “Integrated Sports has been in the business for many years and has the experience to hit all corners of the United States. We are happy to be partnering with them and we look forward to a great night of boxing on December 10.”
“We’re excited to be distributing Crawford-Avanesyan to boxing fans throughout the U.S.,” Integrated Sports president Doug Jacobs said. “Crawford is arguably the No. 1 pound-for-pound champion in the world. And Cris Cyborg may be the greatest female MMA fighter of all-time. It’ll be interesting for MMA fans to watch her box and we are excited to be part of the BLK Prime movement to make all the big fights happen.”
The co-promoters are NextGen Boxing, Bash Boxing, and BLK Prime.
Not a bad price at all.
Not a good price either lol. This should be on ESPN (regular).
That was a good deal. Kind of think if Crawford doesn’t get KOd (or knocked down in 5 rounds in a 12 round fight), his next fight will be against Ortiz, which would be another pay per view.
No way they put Ortiz in with Crawford. Ortiz is groomed to be a cash cow with the same formula as Munguía. They both like mentioning big names just for the buzz. But its not fights they are confident in.
If Crawford got knocked down 5 times in 5 separate rounds and the fight goes 12, even in Omaha, he’d lose 113-110, considering he won the other 7 rounds.
The guy Avanesyan will need 10-8 and 10-7 rounds in at least 3 rounds to have any hope on the scorecards.
Now if we can only get Avanesyan the talent to pull this off he’d be in the black. No disrespect to Avanesyan but this will likely not happen.
Thank you, again, Amazon Fire Stick.
I look at it this way, I follow boxing regularly and really don’t know Avanesyan. Any of my friends who are casual boxing fans don’t really know Crawford. Probably the most well know person on this card is cyborg. All that said how can this be a profit making PPV? Crawford is really missing the boat on his decision to go this route.
I believe Crawford’s decision will back fighter and make negotiations for a possible Spence showdown worse. They will look at these numbers which will confirm he’s not marketable despite having amazing skills and received a worse deal than before.