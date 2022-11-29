BLK Prime has united with Integrated Sports to distribute the December 10 showdown between WBO welterweight champion Terence “Bud” Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) and David Avanesyan (29-3-1, 17 KOs), taking place at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska. MMA star Cris Cyborg (1-0, 1 KO) is scheduled to make her U.S. boxing debut in the co-main event.

The $39.99 PPV will stream on BLKPrime.com and PPV.com, plus be will now be distributed across the United States live on cable and satellite pay-per-view via iN Demand (Comcast, Charter and all major cable outlets), DIRECTV and DISH.

“We wanted to make the Crawford vs. Avanesyan PPV available for the masses, so we made the decision to go the traditional route with cable and satellite, in addition to our BLK Prime app,” said Sam Katkovski of BLK Prime. “Integrated Sports has been in the business for many years and has the experience to hit all corners of the United States. We are happy to be partnering with them and we look forward to a great night of boxing on December 10.”

“We’re excited to be distributing Crawford-Avanesyan to boxing fans throughout the U.S.,” Integrated Sports president Doug Jacobs said. “Crawford is arguably the No. 1 pound-for-pound champion in the world. And Cris Cyborg may be the greatest female MMA fighter of all-time. It’ll be interesting for MMA fans to watch her box and we are excited to be part of the BLK Prime movement to make all the big fights happen.”

The co-promoters are NextGen Boxing, Bash Boxing, and BLK Prime.