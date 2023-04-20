Conor Benn Statement: “Another day, another attempt to create a headline with my name…I am involved in a confidential procedure and I have respected my confidentiality obligations. Yet each day brings a new leak and a misrepresentation of what’s actually happening. There is no news. Being “charged” is a start of a process by which an athlete has to defend themselves. I have not been sanctioned by anyone and I’m not banned from boxing. I remain free to fight in events that are not sanctioned by the BBBoC. I don’t even have a BBBoC license.”

