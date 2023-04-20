|April 1
ESPN+
Robeisy Ramirez vs. Isaac Dogboe
(WBO featherweight title)
|April 1
DAZN
Anthony Joshua vs. Jermaine Franklin
(heavyweight)
|April 7
Showtime
Shinard Bunch vs. Bryan Flores
(super lightweight)
|April 8
ESPN
Shakur Stevenson vs. Shuichiro Yoshino
(WBC lightweight eliminator)
|April 8
ESPN+
Kenshiro Teraji vs. TBA
(WBC/WBA 108lb titles)
Takuma Inoue vs. Liborio Solis
(WBA bantamweight title)
|April 8
DAZN
Jesse "Bam" Rodriguez vs. Cristian Gonzalez
(WBO flyweight title)
Murodjon Akhmadaliev vs. Marlon Tapales
(WBA/IBF super bantamweight titles)
|April 8
Showtime
Sebastian Fundora vs. Brian Mendoza
(WBC interim super welterweight title)
|April 14
UFC Fightpass
Omar Cande Trinidad vs. Adan Ochoa
(featherweight)
|April 15
ESPN+
Joe Joyce vs. Zhilei Zhang
(heavyweight)
|April 22
PPV
Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia
(136lb catchweight)
|April 22
DAZN
Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov vs. Joe Cordina
(IBF jr lightweight title)
|April 29
DAZN
Eimantas Stanionis vs. Vergil Ortiz Jr.
(welterweight)
|May 6
PPV
Canelo Alvarez vs. John Ryder
(undisputed super middleweight title)
|May 7
POSTPONED
ESPN+
Stephen Fulton vs. Naoya Inoue
(WBC/WBO super bantamweight titles)
|May 13
Showtime
Alberto Puello vs. Rolly Romero
(WBA super lightweight title)
|May 20
PPV
Devin Haney vs. Vasiliy Lomachenko
(undisputed lightweight title)
|May 20
DAZN
Chantelle Cameron vs. Katie Taylor
(undisputed female 140lb title)
|June 10
ESPN
Josh Taylor vs. Teofimo Lopez Jr
(WBO jr welterweight title)
Hoping KingRy wins but much respect to both for taking the risk and making this fight happen. I really didn’t think this fight would happen when it was first announced.