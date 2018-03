Unbeaten Olympian featherweight Michael Conlan (6-0, 5 KOs) beat up David Berna (15-3, 14 KOs) in a bout that took place after Ramirez-Imam on Saturday night at the Hulu Theater inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. Conlan dropped Berna with a body shot. Conlan floored Berna again in round two and the bout was waved off shortly after. Time was 1:00.