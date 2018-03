In a clash for the vacant WBC super lightweight title formerly held by Terence Crawford, 2012 Olympian Jose Ramirez (22-0, 16 KOs) scored a twelve round unanimous decision over Amir “Young Master” Imam (21-2, 18 KOs) on Saturday night at the Hulu Theater inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. Good two-way action from the opening round. Ramirez was the aggressor and outworked Imam to win 120-108, 117-111, 115-113.