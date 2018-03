2012 Olympic bronze medalist Oleksandr Gvozdyk (15-0, 12 KOs) scored a twelve round unanimous decision over Mehdi Amar (34-6-2, 16 KOs) to claim the vacant WBC interim light heavyweight title on Saturday night at the Hulu Theater inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. Gvozdyk was in command all the way, but at no time was the rugged Amar in danger of being stopped. Scores were 117-111, 116-112, 118-110.