Results from Commerce, California

By Miguel Maravilla

The ladies were in action as Adeida Ruiz (4-0, 1 KO) scored a second round knockout over Brenda Enriquez (0-1) in the main event Saturday night at the Commerce Casino in Commerce, California. Ruiz jabbed as Enriquez was on the receiving end going forward. However, a huge left hook by Ruiz in round two knocked Enriquez out as the referee immediately waved off the bout at 53 seconds of the second round.

Lightweight Michael Norato (5-0, 1 KOs) won a unanimous decision over Alex Silva (3-7, 2 KOs) of Barstow, California. Norato landed a crunching body shot in the opening round as Silva went down but the referee did not rule it a knockdown. In round two Norato teed off of Silva as he clinched and held on. The third round saw Norato rock as Silva as he continued to hold and hang on for dear life. The fourth and final round Norato looked to close the show digging to the body as Silva stood up to attack as he received a low blow and took time to recover. Shortly after the referee deducted a point from Norato as they went the distance. All three judges scored the bout 39-36.

Lisa Porter (1-1-1) and Aida Satibaldinova (0-0-1) fought to a draw in a four round women’s bout. Satibaldoniva came out punching aggressively as Porter boxed popping the jab. Porter stood composed in round two as Satibaldinova kept coming. Working from a distance Porter connected with a solid straight right in round three. In the final round, Porter used the jab as Satibaldoniva sensed the urgency looking for the knockout pressuring. 39-37, 39-37, and 38-38 as the bout was declared a draw.

Super bantamweights Ryan Allen (5-1-1, 3 KOs) of Michigan stopped Edward Ceballos (7-2-1, 2 KOs) of Phoenix, Arizona in five rounds. Off to a fast start in the opening round, Ceballos and Allen exchanged. Ceballos backed Allen to the ropes in round two and unloaded with combinations. Allen backed Ceballos with a right hand in round three and followed up with power shots as he had Ceballos pinned up later in the round both closed trading in the center. Coming out strong in the fourth Allen pressed Ceballos, later in the round Allen landed a thudding low blow. However, in the fifth, a body shot by Allen did it as the referee reached a ten count at 25 seconds of the fifth.

2016 Russian Olympian made his debut Petr Khakumov (1-0) won a unanimous decision over Jose Rivera (4-3, 3 KOs) of Compton, California in a middleweight bout. Khakumov stalked as the southpaw Rivera boxed and kept his distance. The Russian pressed and got inside digging the left hook to the body. In the later rounds, Rivera mixed it up as Khakumov attacked with heavy punches. Scores were 59-55, 58-56, and 58-56.

In a super lightweight bout Greece’s Stylianos Papadopoul (9-0-2, 2 KOs) and Kevin Shacks (2-2-2, 2KOs) of Michigan. fought to a six round draw. Papadopoul boxed patiently as he backed Shacks with straight punches early on. Sticking to the plan, the Greek continued to box and stay busy outworking Shacks. Late in the fight Shacks had a rally going as he momentarily staggered Papadopoul. The sixth and final round saw Shacks busy boxing as Papadopoul connected with some big punches as they closed strong trading leather. All three judges scored the bout 57-57.

In the opening bout Ernest Muhammad Jr. (5-2, 2 KOs) of Chigago, Ilinois won a unanimous decision over Esteban Payan (1-5-1, 2 KOs) of Glendale, Arizona went the distance in four round super welterweight bout. Exchanging from the opening bell Payan pressed as Muhammad boxed and mixed it up in the pocket. Muhammad kept the distance and stayed busy as Payan continued to be the aggressor. Scores were 40-36, 39-37, and 39-37.

