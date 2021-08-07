Conlan derrota a Doheny por peso pluma interino de la AMB El invicto peso pluma Michael “Mick” Conlan (16-0, 8 KOs) reclamó el título interino de peso pluma de la AMB con una decisión unánime en doce asaltos sobre el ex campeón mundial de peso pluma junior TJ Doheny (22-3, 16 KOs) el viernes en Falls Park en Belfast. , Irlanda del Norte. Conlan derribó a Doheny con un golpe al cuerpo en la quinta ronda. Las puntuaciones fueron 119-108, 116-111, 116-111. Declaración del abogado de Pacquiao

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

