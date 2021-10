The rematch between light heavyweight contenders Lyndon Arthur (19-0, 13 KOs) and Anthony Yarde (21-2, 20 KOs) will take place at the Copper Box Arena in London on December 4, live on BT Sport. 12 months ago, Arthur beat Yarde by a close split decision.

“The stakes are very high,” said promoter Frank Warren. “The winner will sit in the No.1 spot with the WBO and be firmly in place for a world title shot in 2022.”