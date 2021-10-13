Mairis Briedis (27-1, 19 KOs) and Artur Mann (17-1, 9 KOs) met today at the final pre-fight press conference ahead of their IBF cruiserweight title contest on Saturday night at the Arena Riga in Latvia.

Promoter Kalle Sauerland revealed that Saturday’s world title showdown would be the last time Latvian fans see their local hero Briedis boxing on home soil.

“This weekend is of course going to be a special event as Mairis Briedis defends his world titles in front of a red-hot atmosphere at the Arena Riga, but it is also going to be an emotional one,” said Sauerland. “I have informed the team that this is going to be Mairis’ last ever appearance in his native Latvia as 2022 will mean us going on the road in order to unify the division.”

“If this is my last fight in Latvia then this has given me additional motivation,” said Briedis. “I will make sure I give everyon at Arena Riga a night to remember. Boxing in Latvia is fantastic. This is my home and fighting here is special. I’ve boxed all over the world, including in the United States, but nowhere is as good as here. I will make sure I enjoy this evening with my fans.”