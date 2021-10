Weights from Los Mochis Manuel Gallegos 168 vs. Gabriel Lopez 168

Lester Martinez 170 vs. Raiko Santana 170

Luis Torres 134 vs. Jose Guevara Palos 136

Jorgo Lugo Cota 135 vs. Edgar Alameda 136 Venue: Auditorio Benito Juarez, Los Mochis, Sinaloa, Mexico

Promoter: RJJ Boxing

