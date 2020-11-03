Confirman Okolie-Glowacki para el 12 de Diciembre en Londres Lo hemos sabido por un tiempo, pero ahora es oficial que Lawrence Okolie (14-0, 11 KOs) se enfrentará a Krzysztof Glowacki (31-2, 19 KOs) por el título mundial vacante de peso crucero de la OMB en la cartelera de Anthony Joshua. vs.Kubrat Pulev en The O2 en Londres el 12 de diciembre, transmitido en vivo en Sky Sports Box Office en el Reino Unido y en DAZN en más de 200 países y territorios, incluida Polonia. IBF aclara el estatus del peso ligero y las eliminatorias realizadas Devin Haney enfrenta a Gamboa buscando el respeto el sábado

