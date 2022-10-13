Conferencia de prensa final Shields-Marshall en Londres Las cosas se calentaron en la conferencia de prensa final para el choque entre Claressa Shields (12-0, 2 KOs) y Savannah Marshall 12-0, 10 KOs) por los cinturones indiscutibles de peso mediano WBC/WBA/IBF/WBO el sábado en el O2 Arena en Londres También se puso irritable entre la campeona femenina de superplumas de la FIB/OMB, Mikaela Mayer (17-0, 5 KOs) y la gobernante de superplumas del CMB, Alycia Baumgardner (12-1, 7 KOs), quienes se encuentran en una unificación. DiBella: Kambosos hará todo para ganar Butler listo para Inoue para el 13 de diciembre en Tokyo. Like this: Like Loading...

