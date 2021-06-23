Fast-rising heavyweight Michael Coffie (12-0, 9 KOs) will headline a FOX telecast on July 31. The unbeaten 35-year-old Marine Corps veteran will square off against former world title challenger Gerald “El Gallo Negro” Washington (20-4-1, 13 KOs) in the 12-rounder from Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

“This is going to be a really good fight,” said Coffie, who is coming off a highlight-reel knockout over previously unbeaten Darmani Rock in January of this year. “It’s a fight I need to get me moving in the right direction.”

He added, “I’ve been wanting to fight Washington for a while now. He’s only been beaten by top-level guys, and this is a way to prove that I belong in that class. It’s amazing to be headlining on FOX. This is a ‘no guts, no glory’ kind of fight. I have to take advantage of this opportunity in a step-up fight.”

Welterweight prospect and New Jersey-native Vito Mielnicki Jr. (8-1, 5 KOs) will battle James Martin (7-2, 0 KOs) in an eight-round rematch in the co-main event, as Mielnicki looks to avenge the first loss of his career.

Kicking off the broadcast is unbeaten middleweight Joey Spencer (12-0, 9 KOs) against Dan Karpency (9-3-1, 4 KOs) in an eight-round battle.