By Boxing Bob Newman

Consensus pound-for-pound king Saul “Canelo” Alvarez had been on the special invitees list for this year’s convention, but coming off his epic win to unify all four 168 lb belts less than two weeks ago, it looked as if Canelo would take a pass on coming, that is until today. The best fighter on the planet did indeed appear before the WBC board and remaining guests, to the delight of everyone on hand. He even came face-to-face with his apparent next foe – WBC cruiserweight champion Ilunga Makabu.

The two warriors were cordial toward each other with handshakes and an embrace – a far cry from the face-to-face with Caleb Plant, which erupted into a shoving, face-slapping melee.

Said a confident Makabu, “Canelo is the best boxer on the planet right now. So, I want to fight the best, and I accept, but there will be no catchweight for this fight. Canelo wants to prove to people that he can do better than others and I am quite prepared to let Canelo try for this dream, but I`ve got my also story to write down. Yes, this is boxing. I lost to Tony Bellew, but I came back. Now I`m telling you one hundred percent, I will knock out Canelo.”

For his part, Canelo opined, “I’m a very smart fighter. I believe in my power and my skills, so this is why we`re going to try. It`s a great challenge and a question of twenty kilos. It’s a fifty/fifty challenge, but I feel very strong. I love challenges and making history. That`s why I`m here, and I like this challenge. We will see if it is the most difficult challenge of my career on that day!”

The WBC Cares chairperson Jill Diamond shared photos of their visit to La Raza Hospital with several champs, bringing hope and inspiration to 120 sick children.

It was decided that the 60th WBC convention will be held in Kazakhstan. Astana, KZ was supposed to host the convention in 2017, but some unforeseen snags wound up seeing the annual meeting shifted to Baku, Azerbaijan in what turned out to be an unexpected, yet wonderful surprising success. Here’s to Kazakhstan having the much hoped for success this time around!

