By Brad Snyder-The Undercard

Carlos Llinas returns with Night of Knockouts 19 at the Soundboard located inside the Motor City Casino and Hotel this Friday night.

Ray Austin 290 vs. Ryder Booker 277

Garrett Ross 153.7 vs. Isiah Gathings Jr. 153.4

Jermarco Holloway 147 vs. Rodrigo Solis 151.2

Clayton Crosslan 144 vs. Munib Al Salmani 140

Trequan Shields 147 vs. Dwane Taylor 145

Antonio Hernandez 165 vs. Darryl Cunningham 166

Gabrielle Hayes 139 vs. Nicole Reinhart 135.9

Antonio Daniels Jr. 154 vs. Javonni Bennett 152

Tickets: Available at Ticketmaster.com or by visiting the box office. 7:00pm is the first bell.