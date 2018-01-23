Cintron added to Feb 13 Bethlehem card

Two-time world welterweight champion Kermit Cintron (39-6-3, 30 KOs) takes on George Sosa (15-11-1, 15 KOs) in a ten-round bout on Tuesday, February 13th at The Sands Bethlehem Event Center in Bethlehem, PA. In his last bout, Cintron was stopped in five round by Tyrone Brunson in a “Philly Fight of the Year” candidate that saw Cintron score two knockdowns in round four, but Brunson came back to drop Cintron three times in round five.

“This is a fight to come back to get back where I need to be,” said Cintron.

“After the Brunson fight, it was back to the drawing board. This fight will start to get me back to the top one more time. In Sosa, I was a broadcaster for his last fight, and in the brief fight, I did not see anything special. I’ve been working hard, and getting well prepared and I will be ready to fight.”

Already announced were two eight-round co-main events featuring Frank De Alba (22-2-2, 9 KOs) taking on Carlos Padilla (16-6-1, 10 KOs) as well as Mykal Fox (15-0, 4 Kos) battling Ricardo Garcia (14-1, 9 KO’s) in a super lightweight bout. Also, in an eight-round bout, former heavyweight contender Joe Hanks (22-2, 14 KOs) of Newark, NJ will fight Nick Guivas (14-9-2, 9 KOs) of Topeka, Kansas.

The card is promoted by King’s Promotions.