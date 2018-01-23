Big crowd for Usyk-Briedis workout in Riga

WBO-Champion Aleksandr Usyk and WBC-Champion Mairis Briedis entertained the masses at an open training before their Ali Trophy semi-final clash on Saturday at the Arena Riga, Latvia.

“People can look forward to a great fight between two world champions,” said Aleksandr Usyk.

Usyk plowed through an ocean of Latvian and Ukrainian fans, who wanted autographs and selfies when his training was over.

“It is great to see so many people for an open training. I am looking forward to the atmosphere at the Arena Riga, and I know that many have traveled from Ukraine to support me. I’m not going to disappoint them!”

An estimated 2,000 fans showed up during the training at Domina Shopping in the Latvian capital to see the combatants in training before they clash on Saturday in a semi-final in the cruiserweight edition of the World Boxing Super Series.

And the hometown hero Briedis got a roaring reception when he entered the ring.

“I’m happy to see so many people here at an open workout. This proves the magnitude of Saturday’s fight,” said Briedis.

“We did a really good work in the training camp and we have prepared for 12 rounds. We are ready for whatever Usyk brings. I can’t wait for the fight to begin!”