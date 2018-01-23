WBO honors Miguel Cotto

Today at the Legado Golf and Country Club surrounded by family and friends, 4x World Champion, Miguel “Junito” Cotto was recognized by WBO’s President, Francisco “Paco” Valcarcel for his Hall of Fame career. Cotto was presented with WBO’s most prestigious award, The Diamond Belt. Miguel Cotto was a WBO Champion at 140lb, 147lb and 154lb.

In attendance were former and current champions Miguel Cotto, Alberto Machado, Angel “Tito” Acosta, John John Molina, Alex “Nene” Sanchez and Angel “Cholo” Espada, WBO Executives Francisco Valcarcel, President, Adolfo Flores, Treasurer, Michael Pernick, Official Coordinator, John Duggan, Esq. 1st. Vice President, Genaro Rodriguez, 3rd Vice President, Alberto Rodriguez, Secretary, Jose Rivera Lamboy (JR), Gustavo Olivieri, Diana Melendez, and Mayor of Guayama Eduardo Cintron along with Secretary of Sports and Recreation Ms. Adriana Sanchez Pares.