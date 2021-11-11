Welterweight prospect and New Jersey-native Vito Mielnicki Jr. (9-1, 6 KOs) will battle Nicholas DeLomba (16-3, 5 KOs) in a 10-round matchup on Saturday, December 25 headlining FOX PBC Fight Night action on Christmas Day from Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

The broadcast will feature unbeaten middleweight prospect Joey Spencer (12-0, 9 KOs) taking on Limberth Ponce (18-4, 11 KOs) for eight-rounds of action in the co-main event.

Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by TGB Promotions, are on sale now and can be purchased through Ticketmaster.com.

“Vito Mielnicki Jr. has cultivated a growing and devoted fan base in his native New Jersey and he’ll look to give them all a Christmas Day gift with an electric performance against Nicholas DeLomba in his first headlining appearance on FOX,” said Tom Brown, President of TGB Promotions. “Prudential Center will be hosting two of boxing’s brightest young up-and-comers, as Joey Spencer steps in for the co-main event against Limberth Ponce, making this a great night for boxing’s future stars to showcase their skills.”