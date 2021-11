Unbeaten WBA super middleweight regular champion David Morrell Jr. (5-0, 4 KOs) will defend his world title in his adopted hometown when he faces Alantez Fox (28-2-1, 13 KOs) on Saturday, December 18 on FOX from The Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The broadcast also features unbeaten lightweight Jose Valenzuela (10-0, 6 KOs) taking on Austin Dulay (14-2, 10 KOs) in the 10-round co-main event.