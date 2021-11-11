November 11, 2021
Boxing News

Dignum-Bastida clash Dec 3

Danny Dignum, Isaac Lowe and Charlie Edwards are among those that will be involved on a December 3 card at York Hall in London, to be broadcast in the US on ESPN+.

Undefeated middleweight Dignum (13-0-1, 7 KOs) faces Lucas Brian Ariel Bastida (17-1-1, 9 KOs) for the vacant WBA International title in the main event. Also unbeaten featherweight Lowe (21-0-3, 6 KOs) meets Luis Alberto Lopez (23-2, 12 KOs) in a final eliminator for the IBF title, and former WBC flyweight champion Charlie Edwards (16-1, 6 KOs) faces Jacob Barreto (13-3, 5 KOs).

