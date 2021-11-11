Former world champion Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez (42-0, 28 KOs)will face Yunieski “The Monster” Gonzalez (21-3, 17 KOs) in a WBA light heavyweight title eliminator on DAZN December 18 from the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. The winner will secure a mandatory challenge to the WBA light heavyweight world championship.

“I’m happy and excited to be back in the ring before the year ends and showcase my talent again in Texas. Of course, I was a little disappointed that Bivol didn’t want to sign the contract and make the fight happen, but that’s boxing. I know my team and Golden Boy have been working strategically to make this happen, and I will not disappoint all my fans on December 18,” said Ramirez.

“Yuneski is a tough Cuban fighter, and I know I will need to be my best that night. With this being the WBA world title eliminator, I know he will do everything to change his life with this fight. Once this fight is over, Bivol will have nowhere to run and will have to face me.

“Last but not least, I sincerely appreciate Mr. Gilberto Mendoza and the entire WBA organization for allowing me to be in this position. I have a tremendous amount of respect for the WBA and will do everything in my power to highly represent the organization and become the Champion.”

In the co-main event, three-time female world champion Seneisa “Super Bad” Estrada (21-0, 8 KOs) will defend her WBA minimumweight title against Maria “La Imparable” Santizo (9-0, 5 KOs). Also in action is super featherweight Lamont Roach, Jr. (21-1-1, 9 KOs) against former world champion Rene “Gemelo” Alvarado (32-10, 21 KOs) in a 10-rounder for the vacant NABA Super Featherweight championship. Opening up the broadcast, former U.S. Olympian and current WBC female flyweight champion Marlen Esparza (10-1, 1 KOs) defends against former WBA champ Anabel “Avispa” Ortiz (31-4, 4 KOs).