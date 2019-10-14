Zanfer Promotions returns to the Casa Academia Zonkeys in Tijuana on Saturday where former world title challenger Carlos “Chema” Ocampo (25-1, 15 KOs) faces Adrián José “Morochito” Pérez (18-6, 13 KOs) in a ten round super welterweight clash. Azteca 7 will televise in Mexico. After losing his unbeaten record in June of last year against IBF welterweight champion Errol Spence, Ocampo moved up to the 154lb division where he has run off three straight wins.

As the main support bout, Zanfer has an eight round lightweight battle between Bryan “The Kid” Figueroa (16-1, 7 KOs) and undefeated Andrey “Fantasma” Robles (8-0, 4 KOs).