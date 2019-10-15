WBO welterweight champion Terence “Bud” Crawford will defend his world title against undefeated mandatory challenger Egidijus “Mean Machine” Kavaliauskas on December 14 at Madison Square Garden as part of a special ESPN-televised tripleheader that will immediately follow the 2019 Heisman Trophy presentation.

The other two fights will be IBF lightweight world champion Richard Commey defending his title against Teofimo Lopez, and featherweight Michael “Mick” Conlan against unbeaten Vladimir Nikitin in a rematch of their highly controversial 2016 Olympic quarterfinal bout.