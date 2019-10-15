WBO welterweight champion Terence “Bud” Crawford will defend his world title against undefeated mandatory challenger Egidijus “Mean Machine” Kavaliauskas on December 14 at Madison Square Garden as part of a special ESPN-televised tripleheader that will immediately follow the 2019 Heisman Trophy presentation.
The other two fights will be IBF lightweight world champion Richard Commey defending his title against Teofimo Lopez, and featherweight Michael “Mick” Conlan against unbeaten Vladimir Nikitin in a rematch of their highly controversial 2016 Olympic quarterfinal bout.
Well. The guy is undefeated and fighting a champion that is undefeated. Egidijus “Mean Machine” Kavaliauskas should get his title fight, since he is already past 31. And he’s getting a shot at a champion that is older than he is. And Kavaliauskas has had 5 NABF title fights in the past 2 years. To me, Crawford should leave Spence alone now. Just let him be whoever he is as a fighter, but the guy should retire. After something like that. Crawford had a bullet shot in his head, but that was like 11 years ago, and it was a deflected bullet through a car window. Crawford was lucky too, but Spence was thrown out of a car, that is really bad. You know Pacquiao should be retired, and Danny Garcia, Thurman, Porter, all those guys seem to be stuck in place over there at PBC. Mikey Garcia doesn’t seem to be looking to fight Crawford. Crawford can’t look past Kavaliaskas, but the other contenders are there:
Time for Crawford to fight at least one elite welter. He fights no names and gets a pound4pound ranking? He has not fought Garcia, Porter, Thurmond, Pacquiao or Spence. When is his management going to stop protecting him. Time to step up!