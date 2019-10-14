October 14, 2019
Boxing News

Ajagba added to Oct 26 Showtime telecast

Unbeaten heavyweight contender Efe “The One And Only” Ajagba (11-0, 9 KOs) will battle Jack Mulowayi (7-1-1, 3 KOs) in a 10 round fight on October 26 shown live on Showtime from Santander Arena in Reading, Pennsylvania.

The three-fight telecast features super welterweight contender Erickson “Hammer” Lubin facing Nathaniel Gallimore in a 10-round main event and former lightweight world champion Robert Easter Jr. making his super lightweight debut against veteran Adrian “El Tigre” Granados in the 10-round co-featured attraction.

  • I’ve seen Ajagba in a couple of his fights. Is this the new Ike Ibeabuchi? Man if Ike ever kept his head in the right place we could have had a hwt who I.M.O would have gone down as an all time great. one of the most gifted hwts i’ve seen.

