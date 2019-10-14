Unbeaten heavyweight contender Efe “The One And Only” Ajagba (11-0, 9 KOs) will battle Jack Mulowayi (7-1-1, 3 KOs) in a 10 round fight on October 26 shown live on Showtime from Santander Arena in Reading, Pennsylvania.

The three-fight telecast features super welterweight contender Erickson “Hammer” Lubin facing Nathaniel Gallimore in a 10-round main event and former lightweight world champion Robert Easter Jr. making his super lightweight debut against veteran Adrian “El Tigre” Granados in the 10-round co-featured attraction.